DENVER — Severe thunderstorms are firing across parts of the Front Range bringing the threat of high winds and small hail Friday afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northwestern Weld County until 4:00 p.m. for a storm dropping quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for west central Elbert County for a storm northeast of Colorado Springs. Northeast Teller and northwestern El Paso Counties are under severe thunderstorm warning through at least 3:30 p.m.

Scattered thunderstorms with strong winds and brief, heavy rains are expected across the Front Range and plains through the afternoon and early evening hours, according to Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson.

Small hail is possible with any severe storm that develops closer to the Denver metro area. A few severe storms could develop in far northern Colorado potentially dropping larger hail and strong winds, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect more of the same for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains as we have seen all this week. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s across the plains with more 70s and low 80s in the mountains.

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of Colorado

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are again possible Saturday and Sunday. Widespread thunderstorm activity is not expected.

Most of the storms will be moderate in strength, with a low risk of severe weather. The stronger cells will briefly produce some heavy rain, intense lightning, gusty winds and hail up to the size of a marble.

The western slope will remain very hot and dry with temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. Expect upper 70s to mid 80s in the mountains with some afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

Next week, the weather pattern will finally begin to shift, according to the Denver7 weather team. Cloud cover will increase, slightly dropping temperatures bringing a better chance for some soaking rains.

