Several rounds of light snow in Denver before stronger system arrives Sunday

DENVER — Several rounds of light snow will roll across Colorado over the next few days with a brief break from the flurries in the Denver metro area Saturday before a slightly stronger system brings more snow Sunday evening into Monday.

Light snow is possible starting Thursday evening along the I-25 corridor, particularly areas south of Denver, but a few flurries are possible in the metro area. This first round of snow will also bring slight accumulations to Colorado’s mountains, foothills and eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

“We’ll see a chance for some light snow through the evening commute tonight and you’re going to find it might get a little slick on the south and southeast edge of the metro area, closer to the Palmer Divide,” said Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “Totals aren’t going to be super impressive but we are going to see another round of light snow late Friday into early Saturday.”

As of Thursday afternoon, a few winter weather alerts are in place, including a winter weather advisory for Colorado’s far southeastern counties. The NWS said between 2 and 5 inches of snow is possible in the Wet Mountains and Huerfano and Las Animas Counties.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued until 11 a.m Friday for an area of east central and northeast Colorado where up to 2 inches of accumulation could bring slick travel conditions in Yuma, Wray, Burlington among other areas.

The first round of snow through Saturday morning shouldn’t amount to much in the Denver metro area, but higher snow accumulations are possible south and along I-70 from the Palmer Divide to Lincoln County, said the NWS.

After a brief break from flurries on Saturday, another storm will roll through Sunday into Monday bringing a better chance of slightly heavier accumulations into Colorado.

“It starts in the early morning hours in the high country and then pushes across the Front Range into Sunday night and Monday,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donalsdon. “We have a bit of a break on Saturday, in between storms then the snow develops across western Colorado and then we see that come across the Front Range Sunday night into Monday.”

After the several rounds of flurries move through, snowfall accumulations could add up to less than an inch in some areas of Denver with slightly heavier totals possible south of the metro including between 2 and 3 inches in Castle Rock and Colorado Springs by Monday.

Overall impact to travel and road conditions should be minimal, according to the NWS, the Monday morning commute could be slightly impacted.

The back-to-back rounds of flurries are welcomed as overall snowfall totals are behind where we should be by this time of year.

"So far this season, we've had 11.8 inches of snow and by the end of January we should have 27 inches, so we have some catching up to do," said Donaldson.

Along with the unsettled weather pattern, colder-than-average temperatures are expected for the state over the next several days.

Friday’s high temperature in Denver will only reach the upper 30s with flurries and cloudy skies expected. Saturday in the metro, the high temperature will reach 35 degrees with some sun breaking through the clouds before snow returns Sunday and the high only reaches the freezing mark.

Overnight low temps will dip into the upper teens through the weekend.

