September weather in Colorado: Danielle Grant has the in-depth outlook, fall forecast, more
Take a deep dive into Colorado's September weather with Denver7 meteorologist Danielle Grant in this 30-minute Denver7+ special presentation.
This 30-minute Denver7 Weather special goes in-depth on the September weather outlook, the 2024 fall forecast, and a look back at one of the most extreme weather events in Colorado history in September of 2013. Danielle Grant hosts.
In this episode, Danielle explains in-depth the typical weather pattern in September and revisits one of the most extreme weather events in our state's history that happened 11 years ago this month. We also have the 2024 Colorado fall colors outlook and even a look ahead to the upcoming snow season in our mountains.
Watch the full special in the video player above or below.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
