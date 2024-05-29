Portion of US 34 near Greeley shut down due to flooding

US 34 is closed in both directions near Greeley due to flooding, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

The roadway is closed in both directions at mile point 100 between County Road 15 and 143rd Avenue, located one mile west of Greeley.

Strong storms brought hail to the area, which has limited draining capacity, according to the National Weather Service office in Boulder. In a social media post, the office said that flooding "will linger and some roads will continue to be impassible."

A flash flood warning including Greeley, Garden City and Gill is in effect until 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to NWS Boulder.

The City of Greeley has opened a temporary shelter at the Greeley Family FunPlex, located at 1501 65th Avenue. The city urges drivers to take 20th Street to 65th Avenue or 16th Street to 71st Avenue in order to avoid flooding.

