Colorado snow forecast: Up to 10 more inches possible in Denver starting Friday

DENVER — Denver’s snow totals will pile up even more as yet another round of early-season accumulations are in the metro’s forecast Friday into early Saturday morning where forecasters said up to 10 more inches of snow is possible.

“We’ll get a break in between these rounds of snow as the next round rolls in tonight into tomorrow,” said Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.”It looks like throughout the day on Friday, is when we’ll see snow pick up in intensity – bringing upwards of around 10 inches for Denver and up to a foot, if not more, west of the metro up into the ski resorts that are going to be opening up early for the season.”

A winter storm watch will go into effect for Denver metro communities starting Thursday evening through at least Saturday morning for “heavy, wet snow,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Of particular concern will be commuters navigating the roadways for the Friday evening commute.

Denver7

“Snow and ice covered roads will make travel hazardous, with the possibility of very difficult or impossible travel. Travel could be very difficult,” wrote the NWS.

Most of the core Denver metro area is included in the winter storm watch stretching to Boulder and along the I-25 corridor south towards Castle Rock.

Check latest Colorado winter weather alerts

“Several rounds of snow will continue to impact the area through Saturday morning. The highest impacts can be expected over the Palmer Divide through the Limon and I-70 Corridor of the eastern plains through this entire period, with difficult if not impossible travel conditions,” NWS forecasters wrote.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect for Colorado Springs and a large portion of the state farther south and through the eastern plains to include I-70.

As of Thursday morning, northern Colorado – including Fort Collins, Greeley and Fort Morgan were not under a winter weather alert. These multiple rounds of snow this week will likely push Denver above its normal snow totals for the entire month which is 7.3 inches during November.

NWS Boulder

COLORADO WINTER WEATHER TIMELINE

“Skies will gradually start to clear out over the Denver metro area by this afternoon with just a few lingering flurries,” said Hidalgo.

Denver7 futurecast models show by around 2 p.m. Thursday a few flurries will remain before tapering off through the early evening hours. Snow is expected to pick back up in Denver by late Thursday evening – at around 10 to 11 p.m.

“Throughout the day on Friday is when we’ll start to see that snow pick up in intensity,” said Hidalgo. “For those high school football games, by 5 o’clock expect upper 30s for high temperatures dropping down close to the freezing mark by 9 p.m., as the snow continues.”

Denver7 will track any potential school closings for Friday, which can be checked any time at this link.

Denver7

As the light snow returns Friday morning for the metro, moderate snowfall will pick up for the evening commute with the heaviest snow expected along I-25 and roads in the higher elevations particularly along the Palmer Divide and southern foothills, added the NWS.

By Saturday morning, the snow will start to move out bringing clearing skies.

For the mountains, Saturday will bring a chance for snow early on in the day before skies will start to clear out as high temperatures stay in the 20s. Hidalgo said to expect more sunshine on Sunday with a high temp in the 30s.

DENVER WEEKEND FORECAST

After morning snow showers move out, Saturday’s high temperature in Denver will reach the low 40s before improved weather arrives on Sunday where mostly sunny skies and a high temp of 52 degrees will help the snow melt.

Monday’s weather forecast in Denver will bring a return to mostly sunny skies and high in the mid-50s. Tuesday, Denver can expect a chance of rain but a high temp around 54 degrees.

Denver7

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.