Plant Select® program releases only a few approved waterwise plants annually

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Plant Select® is a Colorado nonprofit program that trials, evaluates and chooses specific plants that will thrive across the intermountain region. They test and select waterwise plants each year to find ones that add beauty but are also sustainable in Colorado's climate.

We met up with Ross Shrigley, who manages the program at Colorado State University's trial gardens.

Shrigley said the Plant Select® program releases only a handful of approved plants annually. He showed us some of the plants we should we be looking for at nurseries this year and next.

Take a look at which sustainable plants to put in your garden in the video player below: