Localized blizzard conditions in foothills, warmup begins in Denver and plains

DENVER — While snow and extreme wind chills have finally ended in Denver and Colorado's plains, the winter storm is hanging on just to the west of the metro area.

“Our next chance of seeing some of that snowfall will come Thursday, but some significant totals are expected with winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings set to take effect through the day Wednesday and Thursday to our northern and central mountains,” said Denver7 weather forecaster Katie LaSalle.

A winter weather advisory has been issued until 5 p.m. Tuesday for higher elevations of Jefferson and Douglas Counties including the cities of Idaho Springs, Evergreen, Georgetown, Westcreek, Central City and Bailey, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

"Strong winds combined with fluffy snow in the ground will result in blowing snow and periods of localized near-blizzard conditions for portions of CO-93 between Golden and Boulder through this evening," the

Treacherous conditions were expected along highway 93 between Golden and Boulder with “localized ground blizzards” possible, the NWS. Motorists traveling Interstate 70 just west of Denver into the foothills and along C-470 could expect very high wind gusts, where blowing snow could quickly reduce visibility, according to weather forecasters.

A winter storm warning was issued for 5 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday night for the Park and Gore Mountains where whiteout conditions and more heavy snow were expected.

Additionally, a winter storm watch was set to take effect for the same time period for the mountains north of I-70 where 8 to 16 inches of snow was expected to fall in some areas, the NWS said.

Check latest Colorado winter weather alerts.

The extreme wind chills gripping Colorado and the Denver metro area were finally set to move out of the state.

The wind chill warning that has been in effect for several days expired at 11 a.m. Tuesday with warmer temperatures forecasted for Denver.

Tuesday’s high temperature in the metro should warm near the freezing mark then on Wednesday, lots of thawing conditions with sunshine and a high temp of around 43 degrees in Denver.

Flurries were forecasted for Thursday in the metro with slightly colder conditions through Friday before a nice warmup returns for the weekend.

On Saturday in Denver, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s. Sunday should bring one of the best days in over a week with lots of sun and a high temperature breaking into the low 50s.

