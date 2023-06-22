Live weather updates as hail, flooding danger returns to the Denver metro area Thursday

DENVER — Flooding due to already saturated ground will again be a concern for much of the metro and the plains through midnight Thursday as another round of severe weather makes its way, bringing along large hail, heavy rainfall, and possible tornadoes.

Hail up to two inches in diameter and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible Thursday across the I-25 corridor and the plains, with isolated tornadoes also possible eastward.

A flood watch is now in effect through midnight for the Denver metro area and extending south and east over the Palmer Divide, Washington county, Morgan, Southern Washington and Arapahoe and Adams counties.

Parts of northeastern Colorado, from Colorado Springs all the way north to Wyoming, including the Eastern Plains all the way to Sterling and parts of Nebraska, were also now under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.

MORE: In-depth forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.

Denver7 Weather

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

Thursday, June 22

3:23 p.m. | Tornado warning | A tornado warning is effect for Arapahoe and Douglas counties until 4 p.m., according to the NWS.

3:15 p.m. | Weather | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Centennial, Littleton and Englewood until 4 p.m. Tennis ball-sized hail is possible, the NWS says.

3:01 p.m. | Weather | "Destructive baseball-sized hail" is possible for Denver, Lakewood, and Littleton until 3:45 p.m. "People and animals outdoors will be severely injured," an emergency alert from the NWS says.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Denver CO, Lakewood CO and Littleton CO until 3:45 PM MDT. This destructive storm will contain baseball sized hail! pic.twitter.com/ST6HyzS2Hh — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 22, 2023

2:54 p.m. | Weather | Baseball-sized hail is possible for parts of Lakewood, Indian Hills, and Morrison until 3:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

2:15 p.m. | Weather | A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Lakewood, Arvada and Wheat Ridge until 3 p.m. Thursday, the NWS says. Golden, Morrison, and Evergreen are also included in the warning.

1:40 p.m. | Weather | The National Weather Service (NWS) says "conditions are coming together" for very large hail to hit Denver in the next 2-4 hours.

Conditions are coming together for very large hail to hit Denver in the next 2-4 hours! Have a plan to take shelter if you are under a warning! These storms will be very dangerous with hail, lightning, flooding, and perhaps a tornado or two all possible. #COwx pic.twitter.com/AkPMAJGa3E — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 22, 2023

12:52 p.m. | Weather | Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected again Thursday afternoon through the evening, with the potential for flash flooding across parts of the Denver metro and the Eastern Plains due to already saturated ground, forecasters with the National Weather Service said earlier in the day. Read the forecast here.