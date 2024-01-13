Live weather updates: Arctic air moves into Colorado

DENVER — Colorado’s latest temperature forecast updated on Friday afternoon shows even colder conditions expected as a major Arctic air mass — only seen once or twice a year — takes aim, bringing extreme wind chills over a prolonged period of time across the state, including in the Denver metro area.

The plunge in temperatures and dangerous wind chills are the main concern to weather forecasters, but the storm system will dump upwards of three feet of snow in some Colorado mountain communities.

Multiple winter weather alerts have already been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder, including a wind chill warning for the entire Denver metro area, Urban Corridor and Colorado’s eastern plains.

Denver7 Weather

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

Friday, January 12

9:59 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Westbound I-70 is back open between Silverthorne and State Highway 9.

9:22 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Westbound Interstate 70 is closed between Silverthorne and State Highway 9 due to a crash.