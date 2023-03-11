Live updates: Heavy snowfall moves across the mountains

DENVER – Heavy snowfall and wind-driven snow will create “difficult to impossible” travel conditions for those heading to the mountains this weekend, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.

Winter storm warnings have been issued for the mountain ranges surrounding Steamboat Springs, Granby, Georgetown, Fairplay, Aspen, Buena Vista and Gunnison, while a winter weather advisory is in effect east of Steamboat Springs, west of Granby, west of Fairplay and south of Gunnison. Both are set to expire at 11 p.m. Saturday.

These areas should expect between 3 to 21 inches of heavy, wet snow with some bands exceeding rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour along with wind gusts ranging from 35 to 60 mph, according to NWS forecasters. Considerable blowing snow is expected to occur over the passes.

Road conditions will be icy and snow-packed, and the wind gusts will create blowing snow and poor visibility at times, forecasters said.

Friday, March 10

8:01 p.m. | TRAFFIC | There will be minimal to no plow coverage on Hiways 90, 114 and 149 in Gunnison County due to heavy snow, according to Colorado State Patrol. Highway 50 into Gunnison also has bad road conditions.

Drivers are asked to avoid secondary roads, if possible.