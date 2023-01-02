Live blog: Updates on weather, road conditions across Denver metro area, Colorado

DENVER — Winter storm warnings are in effect through Monday for most of the Colorado mountains, where up to a foot of snow is expected, with some locally heavier totals. Avalanche danger is also high for the Front Range mountains through Tuesday morning. Snow fell overnight in Denver and across the eastern plains and any additional accumulation across the metro area will be light.

On the morning commute, expect areas of fog and freezing drizzle.

Below, you can find updates related to traffic and weather as the storm moves through. Refresh this page for the latest.

Monday, Jan. 2

5:06 a.m. | SNOWFALL TOTAL | So far, the heaviest snow has fallen in the northeast part of the state and in the mountains, NWS Boulder says. Light snow along the I-25 corridor with little additional accumulation expected.

Light snow accumulation in Denver rest of Monday

4:47 a.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Expect a mixed bag of road conditions this morning, depending on where you're headed. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jason Luber says commuters can expect wet and slushy conditions with some side roads snow covered. The traffic map shows a lot of green early this morning, so no major problems. Lighter traffic than normal as many people have the day off.

4:35 a.m. | FORECAST UPDATE | Expect a wintry mix and freezing fog on the drive to work this morning. Slick conditions should be expected on roadways. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Accumulations have been lighter than the storm last week, between 2-4 inches in the metro.

