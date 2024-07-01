June 2024 was the second-hottest June in Denver's history

DENVER — Did it feel like a scorching hot June to you? It certainly did to me, and we were not wrong.

The numbers are in from our weather station of record out at DIA, and they prove it was the second-warmest June on record across the Denver metro area.

Denver had an average temperature – the average of the daytime highs and overnight lows – of 73.8 degrees in June of 2024. It’s in the record books behind only the summer of 2012, which was scorching hot in Denver with an average temperature of 75 degrees.

We edged out June of 1994 and 1956, which saw averages of 73.5 and 73.4, respectively.

As far as the monthly breakdown goes, we had 25 days that were above average, three below and two that were smack dab on average. But it was a scorching hot month to be sure, and any dry one as well. We only picked up .36 inches of rain, which is about an inch-and-a-half shy of where we should be for this time of the year when it comes to monthly rainfall.

We started seeing our first 90-degree days of the season throughout the month of June, too. We had 16 of those days with temperatures at 90 degrees or warmer. The record for 90-plus-degree days is 75, last set back in 2020. Hopefully we don't get anywhere near that in 2024.

As we look ahead toward our summer outlook, it does look to be warmer than average for the entire state. We have a higher likelihood of seeing above-average temperatures across far southwestern Colorado, but still about a 50/50 shot here for the Denver Metro area for seeing that heat roll through.

As far as our precipitation goes and our summer outlook, Colorado can expect drier than average conditions across the state, with Denver included in that. And then once again, you can kind of see far southwestern Colorado, the Four Corners area, looking at the bullseye for the best shot at seeing drier than average conditions.

So June was just a little taste of the summer season and what's to come here in Denver.

