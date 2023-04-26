Watch Now
JeffCo Public Schools mountain schools closed Wednesday for heavy snow

Clear Creek School District RE-1 also closed due to inclement weather.
A strong spring storm is bringing winter weather to parts of Colorado.
Posted at 11:06 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 01:06:03-04

JeffCo Public Schools announced late Tuesday that the district's mountain schools would be closed Wednesday due to heavy snow in the forecast.

Some shared bus routes would also be impacted, the district said. Classes, and after school activities, were set to take place as scheduled at non-mountain schools.

Clear Creek School District RE-1 also announced it would be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

UPDATED LIST: Colorado closings and delays

The announcements came as a spring snowstorm moved through ColoradoTuesday, bringing a mixed bag of weather. The National Weather Service was forecasting 8-16 inches or more of snow in parts of the mountains, foothills and the Palmer Divide.

Several inches had fallen in parts of the high country by late Tuesday, with moderate snowfall expected overnight and into Wednesday morning.

