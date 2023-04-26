JeffCo Public Schools mountain schools closed Wednesday for heavy snow

JeffCo Public Schools announced late Tuesday that the district's mountain schools would be closed Wednesday due to heavy snow in the forecast.

Some shared bus routes would also be impacted, the district said. Classes, and after school activities, were set to take place as scheduled at non-mountain schools.

Update for Wednesday, April 26 – See Email for Full List of Impacted Schools & Bus Routes



Mountain schools will be closed Wednesday, April 26 due to heavy snowfall causing poor road conditions. Some shared school bus routes will also be impacted... pic.twitter.com/fQ2JT9VZT1 — Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) April 26, 2023

Clear Creek School District RE-1 also announced it would be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather.

UPDATED LIST: Colorado closings and delays

The announcements came as a spring snowstorm moved through ColoradoTuesday, bringing a mixed bag of weather. The National Weather Service was forecasting 8-16 inches or more of snow in parts of the mountains, foothills and the Palmer Divide.

Several inches had fallen in parts of the high country by late Tuesday, with moderate snowfall expected overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Moderate snowfall will continue for the mountains, foothills and parts of the Palmer Divide tonight through Wednesday morning. Elsewhere rain showers continue overnight. Temperatures will warm up tomorrow afternoon. #COwx pic.twitter.com/aEYa3nbJ7k — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 26, 2023

MORE: Closings and Delays | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

You can always watch 24/7 weather, radar and news updates on the free Denver7+ app on your TV.