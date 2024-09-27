How to create backyard privacy in tight neighborhoods in Denver metro

LOWER HIGHLANDS, Colo. — Some neighborhoods around the Denver metro are tight and you might feel like you’re too close to your neighbors.

Michael Hupf with Lifescape Colorado in partnership with the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado has a few tips to help bring privacy to your backyard living space. He recommends putting in faux or living green hedges along with decorative screens. Fireplaces can also provide some privacy and warmth to your yard.

Hupf also explains if you don’t have a big yard space, you can get custom-made furniture and planters to optimize the square-footage you’re working with.

Watch the video to see how Hupf transformed a small space into a beautiful outdoor living area.