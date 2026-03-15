Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
45  WX Alerts
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

How much did it snow? Colorado snow totals for March 15, 2026 snowstorm

Buckle up, because a roller coaster of a weather pattern is about to leave the station.
Posted
and last updated
A sharp cooldown brings light snow and strong winds Sunday. Temperatures rebound Monday and warm into the 60s by St. Patrick’s Day, with dry and breezy conditions returning.
Cold, windy Sunday ahead of St. Patrick’s Day warmup
sunsnow.png

DENVER — Winter returned to Colorado overnight Saturday, just days before near 90-degree temperatures are expected to arrive in the Mile High City.

Most of the metro area picked up 2-3 inches of much-needed snow as a strong cold front moved in, producing a brief burst of snow.

Meanwhile, the Palmer Divide area saw a stronger impact, with 3-5 inches of fresh snow in some locations.

As a result, a winter weather advisory is now in effect for the Palmer Divide.

In addition to the metro and Palmer Divide areas, mountain areas experienced intense snow squalls with whiteout conditions.

By 7 a.m., snowfall had ended across Denver and the Front Range, leaving cloudy skies and cold temperatures.

Even as snow tapers off, very strong winds will continue on the plains through midday, gusting 50–55 mph, possibly higher near the I‑70 corridor, before easing this afternoon.

Looking ahead, a steady warming and drying trend will take hold, with near-90-degree temperatures expected later in the week.

Here are the latest snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Sunday morning. Scroll down for 24-hour snow reports from Colorado ski resorts.

3 SSW Castle Pines, CO 3.9

4 ESE Foxfield, CO 3.7

3 E Monument, CO 3.7

4 NE Nederland, CO 3.5

3 WSW Aurora, CO 3.2

2 W Lone Tree, CO 3

Woodland Park, CO 3

1 NNE Edgewater, CO 2.7

2 NNW Sheridan, CO 2.5

2 SE Buffalo Creek, CO 2.5

5 S Manila Village, CO 2.3

4 WSW Arvada, CO 2.2

1 W Wheat Ridge, CO 2.1

5 SSE Air Force Academy, CO 2.1

1 NE Littleton, CO 2

3 NNW Sheridan, CO 2

2 N Black Forest, CO 2

3 NW Columbine, CO 1.9

3 W Westminster, CO 1.8

2 ESE Lakewood, CO 1.8

2 NE Cherry Hills Villa, CO 1.5

4 ENE Cedar Point, CO 1.5

2 ENE Vail, CO 1.2

1 WSW Aurora, CO 1.2

1 WNW Boulder, CO 1

2 W Vail, CO 1

1 SSW Denver Intl Airpo, CO 0.9

2 N Lyons, CO 0.5

Hugo, CO 0.5

2 N Longmont, CO 0.4

1 SSW Fort Collins, CO 0.1

3 SSE Laporte, CO 0.1

COLORADO SKI AREA SNOW REPORTS

A-Basin
https://www.arapahoebasin.com/snow-report/

Copper Mountain
https://www.coppercolorado.com/the-mountain/conditions-weather/snow-report

Eldora
https://www.eldora.com/the-mountain/conditions-weather/current-conditions-forecast

Keystone
https://www.keystoneresort.com/the-mountain/mountain-conditions/snow-and-weather-report.aspx

Loveland Ski Area
https://skiloveland.com/snow-report

Purgatory
https://www.purgatory.ski/mountain/weather-conditions-webcams/

Steamboat
https://www.steamboat.com/the-mountain/mountain-report

Winter Park
https://www.winterparkresort.com/the-mountain/mountain-report

Wolf Creek Ski Area
wolfcreekski.com/wcs-snow-report/

To view the Denver snowfall statistics infographics in fullscreen mode click this link.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather page | 24/7 weather stream | NWS snowfall reports | COCORAHS snow reports | Colorado avalanche info center | Sunset, sunrise times | NWS monthly records, averages | NWS Denver weather history |

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver weather stream

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.