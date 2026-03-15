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Cold, windy Sunday ahead of St. Patrick’s Day warmup

Cold and windy Sunday across Denver with light morning snow and gusts up to 60 mph. Temperatures warm into the 50s Monday and 60s by St. Patrick’s Day with dry conditions returning.
Afternoon highs for Sunday
Denver
Afternoon highs for Sunday
High Wind Warning in effect sunday
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Posted

DENVER — Sunday will be much colder than the Denver metro area after a strong cold front pushes through overnight.

Light snow is expected to continue across the plains for most of Sunday morning, with little accumulation in most areas.

Strong winds continue through the morning and into the afternoon, with wind gusts up to 60 mph possible across the plains.

A high wind warning is in effect for Denver until 3 pm, while other areas are under the warning until 6 pm this evening.

Afternoon highs will struggle to increase into the low 30s.

Temperatures are expected to rebound by about 15 to 20 degrees on Monday.

Highs are expected to return to the 50s across the Denver area under partly sunny skies.

The warming trend will continue into Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, with highs likely reaching the 60s across the plains.

Dry conditions and breezy winds could also lead to elevated fire weather concerns in some areas.

We can expect temperatures to climb well above normal by the end of the week.

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