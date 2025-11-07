How Coloradans can get their vehicles ready for a quickly-approaching winter

DENVER — With snow already fallen in the high country and colder weather on the way, experts are urging Colorado drivers to prepare now to avoid being stranded when winter storms hit.

“Make sure that once the snowstorm does hit in the area that you’re in, you are prepared,” Colorado State Trooper Gabriel Moltrer said. “That way you are safe.”

Moltrer and Brian Karlberg, owner of Astro Automotive in Denver, said routine checks and a modest emergency kit can prevent breakdowns and protect drivers who become stuck in bad weather.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Brian Karlberg owns Astro Automotive, operating in Denver since 1972 and in its current Baker location since 1998.

“If you maintain your car, it’s less likely to be a major breakdown, or it can be caught sooner than being on the side of the road,” Karlberg said.

He recommended Coloradans get their cars checked before the first big storm. Many auto shops will check things like batteries and fluid levels for free or as part of a routine oil change, according to Karlberg.

Key mechanical checks and maintenance:

Antifreeze/Coolant : Make sure antifreeze levels are high enough to prevent damage to the engine.

: Make sure antifreeze levels are high enough to prevent damage to the engine. Fluids: Top off windshield washer fluid with a winter-rated formula so you can clear ice and snow from windows. Also, replace dirty or low engine oil.

Top off windshield washer fluid with a winter-rated formula so you can clear ice and snow from windows. Also, replace dirty or low engine oil. Tires and Tread: Verify tire pressure (the manufacturer-recommended pressure is usually on a decal inside the driver’s door) and check tread depth before it starts snowing. Trooper Moltrer said tires should be rated for winter conditions and he recommended a minimum tread depth of three-sixteenths of an inch.

Verify tire pressure (the manufacturer-recommended pressure is usually on a decal inside the driver’s door) and check tread depth before it starts snowing. Trooper Moltrer said tires should be rated for winter conditions and he recommended a minimum tread depth of three-sixteenths of an inch. Battery: Big temperature swings stress batteries. Have the battery tested and replace it if it's depleted.

Big temperature swings stress batteries. Have the battery tested and replace it if it's depleted. Brakes and wipers: Ensure brake pads have enough life left. Install fresh wiper blades to maintain visibility.

What to pack in an emergency bag:

Water

Food: Non-perishable, nonfreezing snacks such as crackers or chips.

Non-perishable, nonfreezing snacks such as crackers or chips. Clothing: Warm clothing, extra jackets, hat, gloves, and winter footwear.

Warm clothing, extra jackets, hat, gloves, and winter footwear. Blankets

Flashlight

Ice scraper with brush

First-aid kit

How Coloradans can get their vehicles ready for a quickly-approaching winter

Moltrer warned that drivers can be stranded for hours waiting for help after a winter breakdown. He stressed that Coloradans should change how they might normally drive when weather worsens. Slow down and allow extra distance between you and the car in front of you, Moltrer emphasized. If you become stranded, pull over if possible. Stay with your vehicle, call emergency services, and be prepared to share your exact location (mile markers and cross streets).