Watch Now
Denver7 | Weather

Actions

Here are the hail sizes reported in the Denver metro Friday

Dozens of Denver7 viewers shared photos of golf ball-sized hail and damage to car windshields.
Posted: 9:28 AM, May 31, 2024
Updated: 2024-05-31 11:29:20-04
A swath of hail remains on northeast Denver roads as large, accumulating hail damaged vehicles and homes. Here’s an early look.
hail size reports.png

DENVER — Severe storms pounded portions of the Denver metro Thursday night and into Friday morning dropping significant large hail damaging homes and property.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder has compiled hail size reports from storm spotters.

Here are the latest reports:

  • 3 miles SE of Commerce City: 2.75”
  • 3 miles ESE Commerce City: 2.5”
  • East of Broomfield: 2.25”
  • 6 miles north of Buckley AFB: 2.0”
  • 3 miles N Aurora: 2.0”
  • 1 mile N Aurora: 1.75”
  • 1 mile NE Thornton: 1.75”
  • 1 mile SE Denver: 1.75”
  • 4 miles ESE Denver: 1.75”
  • 3 miles W Aurora: 1.5”
  • Northglenn: 1.5”
  • 2 miles E Broomfield: 1.5”
  • 2 miles NNE Erie: 1.5”
  • 3 miles N Cherry Creek Reservoir: 1.25”
  • 2 miles E Federal Heights: 1.0”
  • Westminster: 1.0”
green valley ranch hail.png

Denver7 | Weather

A look at large, accumulating hail that battered the Denver metro overnight

Jeff Anastasio
6:46 AM, May 31, 2024

Dozens of Denver7 viewers shared photos of golf ball-sized hail and damage to car windshields.

green valley ranch hail.jpg

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder asked anyone with reports of hail larger than golf balls to let the weather service know, including location and cross streets, time of hail and any damage reports.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.