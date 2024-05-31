Here are the hail sizes reported in the Denver metro Friday

DENVER — Severe storms pounded portions of the Denver metro Thursday night and into Friday morning dropping significant large hail damaging homes and property.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder has compiled hail size reports from storm spotters.

Here are the latest reports:



3 miles SE of Commerce City: 2.75”

3 miles ESE Commerce City: 2.5”

East of Broomfield: 2.25”

6 miles north of Buckley AFB: 2.0”

3 miles N Aurora: 2.0”

1 mile N Aurora: 1.75”

1 mile NE Thornton: 1.75”

1 mile SE Denver: 1.75”

4 miles ESE Denver: 1.75”

3 miles W Aurora: 1.5”

Northglenn: 1.5”

2 miles E Broomfield: 1.5”

2 miles NNE Erie: 1.5”

3 miles N Cherry Creek Reservoir: 1.25”

2 miles E Federal Heights: 1.0”

Westminster: 1.0”



Denver7 | Weather A look at large, accumulating hail that battered the Denver metro overnight Jeff Anastasio

Dozens of Denver7 viewers shared photos of golf ball-sized hail and damage to car windshields.

Nora González

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder asked anyone with reports of hail larger than golf balls to let the weather service know, including location and cross streets, time of hail and any damage reports.

