Heavy rain, 20-degree plunge in temps as flash flood watch goes into effect in Denver Friday

DENVER — Colorado's weather-pattern is about to shift away from the stretch of 90-degree days to a risk of flash flooding and much-cooler temperatures as unsettled weather moves across the state.

Heavy rain is expected to begin Friday potentially extending through Saturday across the Denver metro area stretching along the I-25 Corridor and the eastern plains, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

In its Thursday update, the NWS said the “potentially significant event” could bring heavy rainfall but severe storms were at this point unlikely.

A flash flood watch will go into effect at 9 a.m. Friday through Noon on Saturday which includes the Denver metro area and northeast Colorado. Click for a full list of communities under the flash flood watch.

A flash flood watch has already been issued for Grand, Summit and Jackson Counties through Saturday morning.

Heavy rain will develop potentially dumping up to 3 inches in slow-moving storms on Friday, said Denver7 meteorologist Stacey Donaldson.

NWS Boulder

TIMELINE

The NWS said the greatest risk of flash flooding will happen starting Friday afternoon extending through the evening hours into Saturday morning.

“It’s going to be a good 20 degrees cooler on Friday as those temps will drop well below normal,” said Denver7 Morning Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. “Tonight we’ll see a chance of storms and showers in town dropping into the 70s after sunset with increasing clouds and potentially wet roads for the early morning drive on Friday,”

While still 24 hours out from the rain event, the NWS said the forecastcould call for the heaviest rain to fall in the eastern slope foothills stretching from Jefferson and Boulder Counties to Larimer County and areas east into Morgan County.

Denver7

Locally heavy rain is possible in the west slope mountain valleys and burn scar areas.

The flood threat will begin to diminish Saturday but daytime thunderstorms could still produce localized flash flooding in flood prone areas.

The good news: High temperatures will drop to an expected high of 70 degrees in Denver on Friday, 74 degrees on Saturday before bouncing back to 83 degrees on Sunday and scattered storms remaining through the weekend.

WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.