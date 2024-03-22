Gilpin County residents snowed in by winter storm preparing for another snowstorm

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. — Last Thursday's snowstorm left behind more than five feet of snow in Gilpin County. One week later, some residents in Gilpin County and neighboring counties are preparing to be snowed in once again.

In Boulder County, residents are busy stocking up for the weekend with more snow in the forecast. Ann Gillis has lived near Ward for 50 years and is no stranger to snowstorms. She was snowed in for several days and could only recently leave her home.

"Once the snow starts melting a little bit, it gets really icy and then refreezes," said Gillis. "My road can be an ice skating rink.”

Denver7 | Weather Local emergencies declared in Clear Creek, Gilpin counties for massive snowfall Stephanie Butzer

Gillis said her neighbors helped dig her out, but one of her cars is still buried under the snow.

"I couldn't tell where the Subaru was. It was just a big mouth of snow," said Gillis.

In Gilpin County, crews finished widening roads Wednesday night. The county has more than 148 miles of road, which took multiple days to widen. Gilpin Sheriff Kevin Armstrong said crews will have to redo their work once the snow hits.

"It complicates things," said Armstrong.

Denver7 | Weather Gilpin County man rescued after being trapped in five feet of snow for 10 hours Claire Lavezzorio

Gilpin County commissioners previously voted to extend a local disaster declaration through March 21 to finish cleaning up the remains of the snow. Armstrong believes the county is prepared to handle the new round of snow but fears it could wreak havoc on unpaved roads.

"The melting of the snow and the water on the road is making it extremely muddy," said Armstrong. "It's going to cause potential damage."

Armstrong said emergency crews are well prepared and have the equipment necessary to reach families snowed in.