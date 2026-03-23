Frisco Adventure Parks ends tubing for season amid unseasonably warm Colorado winter

FRISCO, Colo. — After a week of temperatures in the 80s and a warmer-than-normal winter overall, Colorado businesses that rely on snow are changing their plans.

At Frisco Adventure Park as visitors got their last chance to enjoy a winter classic Sunday. With how little snow we have gotten, businesses have had to adjust how they operate.

Frisco Adventure Park made the call to end access to tubing, the surface lift access ski hill and the rail park two weeks earlier than expected, General Manager Erin Sock told Denver7.

"In the afternoon, you're walking through an entire puddle of slush just to get out to the base of the magic carpet. So not as friendly for some of our guests," Socks said.

Socks said this winter has taught her team a lot for the future.

"Doing everything we possibly can with early season snow making, trying to do our best within our means to keep our snow pack a bit higher," Socks said.

Colorado mountain resorts shift focus to summer season amid dismal winter

Even on this last day of tubing Sunday, the park made sure everyone had a grand time. For those born and raised in Colorado like Ciara Bradbury, she will be the first to admit this has been an unusual winter. Still, getting the opportunity to get some tubing in was an amazing experience.

"It was still a 10, because we know we're trying to do more bucket item things, and definitely this was on my bucket list," Bradbury said.

"Everyone up here has been amazing. The people who shoved us down the mountain are amazing. It's just been super warm and friendly. And to be able to get to experience this, even though our weather is a bit crazy right now and we don't have all the cold and snow that we normally do, I'm just very thankful for it," Bradbury said.

As the park starts to transition to summertime fun, preparations are underway for the change in seasons.

"This week, we're actually going to be pushing out some of our snow, starting on Monday and Tuesday. We're looking for a couple more weeks to still give people that snow experience that they want. But for those that are ready to mountain bike, our wreck path that goes through here has been getting busy already," Socks said.

Everyone visiting was able to overcome the warmth and enjoy the last bit of snow as the calendar turns to spring.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.