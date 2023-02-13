Winter storm heading toward Colorado this morning

DENVER — A weak storm will brush southern Colorado today, but Denver will just see a little increase in cloud cover.

We'll see highs in the mid to upper 50s near Denver, with more 40s across the northeastern plains.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with some snow developing in the mountains during the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s across the Denver metro area.

Mild start to the week before next chance for snow

Our next storm will hit the metro area on Tuesday night.

We will keep an eye on that one for the potential for several inches of snow for Denver with a foot or more in the mountains. The weather will turn much colder with readings in the upper 20s on Wednesday and single digit lows by Thursday morning. A winter storm watch has been issued for the southern half of Colorado from Tuesday afternoon all the way until midnight Wednesday in many cities.

Potential snow totals:



Palmer Divide: 3”-6”

Southern Denver metro: 3”-6”

Northern metro up to Boulder: 2”-4”

Northern I-25 to Fort Collins and plains: Trace to 3”

Telluride: 1 to 2 feet

