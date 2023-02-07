Mild across the Denver metro area, with 40s today and 50s tomorrow

Skies will be mostly sunny today, with the exception of a few lingering flurries in the northern mountains early on. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s for Denver and the plains and upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday will be a little warmer ahead of the next storm system. Highs will be back into the upper 40s to low 50s in the Denver area with 30s in the mountains. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and some light snow will develop in the mountains by evening.

The next storm system will move through Colorado late Wednesday and early Thursday with colder weather and light snow. This storm is not expected to be very strong with just an inch or two of snow possible for Denver Thursday morning with 3 to 6 inches expected for the mountains.

Skies will clear Friday with milder temperatures for the weekend..

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.