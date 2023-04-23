Watch Now
Widespread rain and snow on the way to Colorado this week

Highs in the 60s Monday, with widespread rain and snow Tuesday-Wednesday
Sunday will be a little better with some sunshine and slightly milder weather. Highs will reach into the upper 50s for the Denver area and into the 40s in the mountains. More chilly and wet weather will return early next week with more mountain snow and rain for the plains. The weather will stay cool and unsettled through Wednesday. The storm early next week may be a real benefit for eastern Colorado farmers as a good soaking is possible! Some snow may fall in the Denver area next Tuesday night and early Wednesday and temperatures will stay on the cool side for most of next week.
DENVER — From snow on Saturday, to sunshine and 50s Sunday across the metro-area this weekend... Expect one more mild day Monday, ahead of a significant weather system set to drop widespread precipitation across Colorado Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday will be partly cloudy and dry through midday across the plains, with the chance for scattered rain showers arriving in the late afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s across the Denver metro-area, with 40s in the mountains.

Our next storm is expected to bring snow, heavy at times, to the mountains and foothills, especially along and east of the Continental Divide. A good soaking rain is likely over the plains- which may be a real benefit for eastern Colorado farmers.

Temperatures will only reach the upper 40s on Tuesday, with gusty winds and rain for the metro-area. Even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible.

Some snow may fall over the Denver area late Tuesday night and early Wednesday, as lows fall to the low to mid-30s. Accumulations will remain light across the metro, but areas south of Denver, including the Palmer Divide, Castle Rock and Larkspur may receive up to 4-8 inches of snow accumulation.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for the northern and central mountains through Wednesday. 1-2 feet of snow is forecasted for our Front Range mountains, with 8-14 inches possible over the Gore and Elkhead mountain ranges.

Rain and snow are set to taper off late Wednesday. Thursday, highs return to the 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Another, weaker storm, will bring cooler temperatures and the chance for showers again on Friday.

