Warmer weather for Sunday across the Front Range

DENVER — Highs will be in the low 40s for our Saturday afternoon.

Expect windy conditions in the mountains with a lot of fresh powder. If you are skiing or boarding you may have to deal with blowing snow. Temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for our higher elevations.

On Sunday, our highs will be the warmest we've seen all week. We should reach the upper 40s for Sunday afternoon, but you'll still need your jacket if you are heading to the Broncos game.

Our next chance for snow showing up next Wednesday.

