Smoke will continue to impact Air Quality to start the week

Highs will be in in the upper 70s across the metro Monday
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies across the plains today with a few scattered showers and isolated storms mainly in the mountains. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s all week in Denver.
Posted at 5:06 AM, May 22, 2023
DENVER — The Air Quality Warning blanketing the Front Range and plains all weekend long has expired as of Monday morning. However, another incoming wave may create areas of smoke and haze for the eastern half of Colorado through the day.

High temperatures Monday will be warmer, climbing to the upper 70s across the Denver metro.

A few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible over the mountains and foothills. Any risk of severe weather is low on Monday.

High temperatures Tuesday reach near 80 degrees with slightly higher rain chances.

Air quality is set to improve and smoke will decrease on Wednesday as thunderstorms become a greater possibility.

Another cold front arrives by Wednesday and increases the chance for stronger storms over the Denver area and plains.

