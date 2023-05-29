Warm with only a few afternoon storms Memorial Day

This Memorial Day is looking gorgeous across Colorado. Expect sunshine to start with building clouds through the day.

Highs will soar to the low 80s for the metro area and plains, with 60s and 70s in the mountains. Get ready for a warm BOLDERBoulder. We'll see 50s for the start of the run and low 70s by 11 a.m.

Monday will be perhaps the driest day of the weekend with just a few isolated thunderstorms and scattered showers late in the day. The risk for severe weather is low.

Tuesday, a similar weather pattern returns. We'll see sunshine early, with highs in the low 80s and a few late-day storms possible.

Our next front will usher in more moisture and instability by Wednesday. Stronger storms and widespread rain, heavy at times, will be possible through the afternoon.

What's Denver weather like in May?

If you're new to Colorado, May is one of those weird weather months that likes to show off its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “just about anything can happen in the month of May when it comes to Denver's weather.”

May is considered Denver’s wettest month of the year. The monthly average for precipitation is 2.12 inches. The wettest May in Denver history (and wettest month ever) brought 8.57 inches of precipitation in 1876.

Flip through the interactive weather graphics below or at this link if you'd like to learn more about May weather in Colorado.

