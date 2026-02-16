One person dies in crash involving pedestrian and RTD train Monday morning, Denver police say

DENVER — One person has died in a crash involving a pedestrian and RTD train Monday morning, according to the Denver Police Department.

The crash happened around 10:32 a.m. Monday around Smith Road and Dahlia Street. The area is closed until further notice while Denver police investigate the fatal wreck. Alternative routes are advised, DPD said.

Shuttle buses are replacing the A Line due to the heavy police presence in the area, according to RTD.

The affected stops include Union Station, 38th / Blake Station, 40th / Colorado Station and Central Park Station.