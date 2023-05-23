Warm and hazy again across the Denver metro area Tuesday

We'll see another day of hazy sunshine as smoke continues to filter into Colorado from the wildfires burning in Canada. We'll be under an Air Quality Advisory until at least 4 p.m. In the mountains, there is much less smoke and haze and widely scattered thunderstorms will be possible again Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with lighter smoke and haze for Denver and the plains. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s and rain chances will stay low along and east of Interstate 25. In the mountains and foothills, scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms can be expected with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.

A cold front will arrive on Wednesday and increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms over the Denver area and the eastern plains. We'll see a marginal risk of severe activity with these storms.

Air quality will improve and smoke will decrease on Wednesday as thunderstorms become a greater possibility. Highs will drop back into the low to mid 70s for lower elevations and upper 50s to mid 60s in the mountains.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely again on Thursday with some strong to severe storms possible. Highs will be around 70 degrees in Denver and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

The Memorial Day weekend will be mostly pleasant, but there will be some afternoon thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the 70s on the plains and in the 60s in the mountains.

