Today will be the warmest day on the Denver 7-day

DENVER — Today will be the warmest day of the week and it's the warmest day on our Super 7-day. It's about to get bitter cold across northeastern Colorado.

More snow is now falling in the northern and central mountains. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect through Saturday for the mountains along and north of I-70, where nearly two feet of snow will accumulate in the Park Range near Steamboat by Saturday night.

On Saturday, a fresh blast of cold air will arrive with the passage of a cold front. Only a little snow is expected over the northeast plains, but some freezing drizzle may develop on Saturday, with slick driving conditions. With the passage of the cold front, expect and bitter cold temperatures and some light snow Sunday and Monday.

We'll see highs in the 20s on Saturday and teens on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures will dip to near zero by early Monday morning!

The cold weather pattern will continue through at least the middle of next week, followed by a slow warming trend.

