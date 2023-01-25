Frigid temps return to Colorado this weekend: What to expect

DENVER — Polar air is expected to make its way to Colorado this weekend, likely bringing snow to the high country and plunging temperatures across the state into the single digits.

The National Weather Service says “much below average” temperatures are likely along the Front Range Sunday through Tuesday. Highs could fall into the teens, with lows at or below zero, flirting with record daily lows in some spots.

Snow is possible along the Front Range and across the plains.

Increasing confidence in polar air sweeping through Colorado Sunday into next week #brrr #cold #cowx pic.twitter.com/mUYmsluQFr — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 24, 2023

The NWS forecast discussion posted Wednesday lays out a potential timeline for the cold snap:

A cold air mass is expected to move into Colorado’s central plains Saturday. With it will come chances for freezing drizzle that could impact travel conditions, according to the NWS.

Chances for snow increase on Sunday, with 1-3 inches possible across the plains. Widespread snow is more likely in the mountains throughout the weekend. The NWS warns that a winter weather advisory could be put in place for the mountains due to continued snowfall.

Frigid temperatures are expected to arrive Saturday night, with lows falling into the single digits. Overnight temperatures Sunday and Monday night could fall as low as 10 below zero, according to the NWS.

The cold air will likely stay around until Tuesday or Wednesday, when an east-west weather pattern is expected to bring warmer air back to Colorado.

