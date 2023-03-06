Watch Now
Sunshine and 40s across the Denver metro area today

Freezing fog and drizzle could make for an icy Tuesday commute
It will be a mostly sunny day, but temperatures will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. We'll see areas of freezing fog and drizzle on the eastern plains overnight tonight.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 06, 2023
last updated 2023-03-06 07:56:05-05

DENVER — A weak cold front moved in across northeastern Colorado overnight. We'll see plenty of sunshine today, but it will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler along the Front Range.

Temperatures will climb into the low to upper 40s across the Denver metro area this afternoon, with lighter winds and mostly sunny skies. It will be a little cooler across the northern Front Range, with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s near Fort Collins and Greeley.

The northwestern mountains will see a chance of light snow again today, with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Shallow clouds will move in from the east overnight. We'll see areas of fog and drizzle through early Tuesday and with overnight lows in the 20s, we could see some icy roads for the Tuesday morning commute.

Another round of snow is possible late Wednesday into early Thursday.

