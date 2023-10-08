Sunny skies and warmer temperatures Sunday

DENVER — We will see plenty of sunshine across Colorado to round out the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s on Sunday - sunny, dry and warm for the Broncos game.

Heading to the mountains? The weather will be lovely and the aspen leaves are still very pretty - although a little past peak along and north of I-70. Get out and enjoy the leaves as by next weekend, many areas will be well past peak viewing. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s this afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will stay warm and dry with highs near 80 degrees. A new storm system will move into the state starting Wednesday. Showers and cooler weather can be expected Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday night through Thursday will be colder with snow for the mountains and a chilly rain for the plains..

