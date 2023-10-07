Last best weekend to check out Colorado fall foliage before a front blows away the colors

DENVER — If you’ve waited to head up to Colorado’s high country for some leaf peeping, this weekend is your last best chance to check out peak fall colors as a weather front next week will sweep through the state and most likely blow away much of the beauty.

The good news is, there will be plenty of sunshine and warm temps for your weekend leaf peeping adventure.

To help you plan your trip, Denver7 meteorologists are tracking where in Colorado you can see moderate to peak colors as the season ticks away.

“We’re seeing right now our peak color across the state, a good time to get out and enjoy it.” said Denver7 chief meteorologist Mike Nelson. “Northern mountains already past peak, central mountains pretty much right at peak, a few spots have already lost some of their leaves, but this is the weekend to get out and enjoy that fall color because we have a windy storm coming up in the middle of next week that’s going to knock down a lot of the leaves.”

You can expect 60s for high temperatures and lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday in the mountains.

A great way to plan your fall foliage trip is to check Explorefall.com’s interactive map which forecasts where colors are changing and shows areas of peak colors throughout Colorado this weekend.

While many areas of Colorado’s high country have slipped past peak colors, the Explorefall map shows peak colors along Colorado State Highway 103 through Black Eagle Mill connecting over to Colorado State Highway 5.

You should be able to check out peak colors heading south on Hwy 285 through Aspen Park and Conifer with more areas of beautiful colors expected through Foxton, Longview, Pine and Buffalo Creek.

Farther out west, the interactive map projects more peak colors through Sarvis Creek Wilderness and then on a stretch of Colorado State Highway 131 running through McCoy, to Dell, Burns and wrapping back around through Wolcott, Avon and Vail along Interstate 70.