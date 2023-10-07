Watch Now
Sunny skies and a nice warm-up this weekend

Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday, then near 80 on Sunday
Denver7 forecast 10/7/23
Posted at 10:32 AM, Oct 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-07 12:32:25-04

DENVER — Skies will be clear for the weekend with plenty of warm sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect temperatures to rebound quickly with low 70s on Saturday and then closer to 80 degrees on Sunday - perfect for the Broncos game.

Heading to the mountains this weekend? The weather will be lovely and the aspen leaves are still very pretty - although a little past peak along and north of I-70. Get out and enjoy the leaves as by next weekend, many areas will be well past peak viewing.

10623 fall colors.png

Local News

Colorado fall foliage this weekend: Updated map shows best places to see colors

Jeff Anastasio
8:45 PM, Oct 06, 2023

Monday and Tuesday will stay warm and dry with highs near 80 degrees. A new storm system will move into the state starting Wednesday. Showers and cooler weather can be expected Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday night through Thursday will be colder with snow for the mountains and a chilly rain for the plains..

A FROST ADVISORY in effect for Denver and the Front Range overnight

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

