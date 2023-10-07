Sunny skies and a nice warm-up this weekend

DENVER — Skies will be clear for the weekend with plenty of warm sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Expect temperatures to rebound quickly with low 70s on Saturday and then closer to 80 degrees on Sunday - perfect for the Broncos game.

Heading to the mountains this weekend? The weather will be lovely and the aspen leaves are still very pretty - although a little past peak along and north of I-70. Get out and enjoy the leaves as by next weekend, many areas will be well past peak viewing.

Monday and Tuesday will stay warm and dry with highs near 80 degrees. A new storm system will move into the state starting Wednesday. Showers and cooler weather can be expected Wednesday with highs in the 60s.

Wednesday night through Thursday will be colder with snow for the mountains and a chilly rain for the plains..

A FROST ADVISORY in effect for Denver and the Front Range overnight

