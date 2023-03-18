Watch Now
Sunny and cool Saturday, with highs in the 40s

A nice warm up on the way for the start of Spring Monday
It's sunny and cool Saturday, slightly warmer Sunday. It's dry in the high country with a chance of mountain snow returning late Sunday. Kaite LaSalle has the Colorado forecast
Posted at 6:23 AM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 09:31:48-04

DENVER — Expect sunshine across Colorado Saturday, with temperatures staying below average, in the mid-40s across the metro, and 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

If you're heading to the high country this weekend, we'll see some drier weather on the high mountain passes and improving road conditions. There will be another chance of snow starting late Sunday into Monday.

Warmer and sunny across the Denver metro area on Sunday, with highs returning to near normal, in the 50s.

Spring officially starts on Monday! We'll see a nice warm up, with highs nearing 60 degrees.

A few showers will be possible late Tuesday through Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 50s through mid-week.

