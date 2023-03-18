Sunny and cool Saturday, with highs in the 40s

DENVER — Expect sunshine across Colorado Saturday, with temperatures staying below average, in the mid-40s across the metro, and 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

If you're heading to the high country this weekend, we'll see some drier weather on the high mountain passes and improving road conditions. There will be another chance of snow starting late Sunday into Monday.

Warmer and sunny across the Denver metro area on Sunday, with highs returning to near normal, in the 50s.

Spring officially starts on Monday! We'll see a nice warm up, with highs nearing 60 degrees.

A few showers will be possible late Tuesday through Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 50s through mid-week.

