Summer-like weather in store across the Denver metro area

70s in Denver today and 80s tomorrow
Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 10, 2023
DENVER — From spring-like weather this past weekend...to summer-like conditions this week. We'll see plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s for the morning commute.

Expect dry, sunny days, with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Monday and low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. We could see some record-breaking temps on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A big ridge of high pressure is in control of the western half of the U.S. keeping us dry and warm to start the week.

By the end of the week, temps cool down once again and we do have chances for rain mixed with some snowfall. Highs in the 50s and 60s on Friday, with scattered rain showers. The mountains will pick up more snow right before the weekend.

