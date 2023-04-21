Spring storm bringing more snow to Colorado

DENVER — It's going to be another unsettled day across Colorado, with colder than average conditions for mid- to-late April. We'll see partly sunny skies in Denver today, with highs in the low-to-mid-50s and that's about 7 to 10 degrees below normal.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern mountains from 9 a.m. Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday for 4 to 8 inches of snow. A mix of rain and snow will develop for Denver and the I-25 Corridor late Friday and continue through Saturday morning. Snow accumulations for lower elevations should be light, but we could see around 1 to 3 inches across portions of the metro area.

Temperatures will stay chilly on Saturday with nighttime lows in the 20s to low 30s on the plains and teens to low 20s in the mountains. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday and in the mountains. Readings will only climb into the 30s.

Sunday will be a little better with some sunshine and slightly milder weather. Highs will reach into the upper 50s for the Denver area and into the 40s in the mountains.

More chilly and wet weather will return early next week with more mountain snow on Monday and some rain showers for the plains. The weather will stay cool and unsettled through Wednesday.

