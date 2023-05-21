Smoke still causing poor Air Quality Sunday in Colorado

DENVER — Our poor air quality will last for the Front Range and eastern plains from Canadian wildfire smoke this Sunday.

An Air Quality Advisory will continue through 4 p.m. Lingering health impacts are possible through at least Sunday evening, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Our temperatures will warm, with more sunshine and highs in the mid-to-upper 70s on Sunday. However, do expect the typical daily dose of afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms in the mountains. It should remain dry for metro Denver on Sunday.

Highs will reach near 80 degrees early next week with slightly lower rain chances.

Another cold front will arrive next Wednesday and increase the chance for showers and storms.

