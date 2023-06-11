Strong storms possible in metro Denver and southward Sunday afternoon

Sunday, the wet weather pattern continues.. Expect highs to stay below average, in the mid to upper 60s.

Rain is likely this afternoon and evening, with showers and thunderstorms ahead.

The stormy weather will continue into next week with more showers and thunderstorms likely each afternoon and night. Highs will be in the 60s and low 70s.

A warmer and slightly drier pattern is expected to return by the end of the week and into next weekend.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

Denver in June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but isn’t afraid to show its brooding spring-like contempt whenever it feels the need. Like most of spring, June is a transitional month. It’s a month that lies between the cool rains of May and the warm rains of the monsoon season.

The monthly average for precipitation is 1.98 inches and we've already picked up 2.03" within the first week of June. The wettest June we saw in Denver was in 1882 when 4.96 inches of moisture fell in the city. And more recently, in 2009, we got 4.69 inches of moisture.

