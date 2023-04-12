Watch Now
Record heat expected again Wednesday with highs in the low 80s for the Denver metro

Windy and warm, with elevated fire danger
Warm and dry weather is expected through Wednesday with winds increasing and high fire danger for the plains. Cooler weather and some precipitation will move in late Thursday.
Posted at 5:05 AM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 07:47:11-04

DENVER — The record high for April 11 was 80 degrees and Denver officially blew that away with a high of 85 Tuesday.

A big ridge of high pressure is in control of the western half of the U.S. keeping us dry and warm today. Highs will again hit the low 80s on Wednesday with some low 90s on the far eastern plains.

Fire danger will be high along the Front Range and eastern plains this afternoon. Fire weather warnings and watched are in effect for most of eastern Colorado.

Denver7 | Weather

Colorado will see increased fire danger Wednesday. What to expect

Jeff Anastasio
1:25 PM, Apr 11, 2023

A cold front will move into the state on Thursday and temperatures will cool down a little, with highs in the 70s and gusty winds.

The front will push across the state overnight and there will be a chance for rain mixed with some snowfall Thursday night and early Friday. We'll see highs in the 50s Friday, with scattered rain showers.

The mountains will pick up more snow with 2 to 4 inches expected Thursday night and Friday along with colder temperatures in the 30s to low 40s.

Warmer and drier weather will return over the weekend into early next week.

Denver7 Weather

