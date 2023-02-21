Watch Now
One more mild day before our next February storm hits Colorado

Around 3 to 6 inches of snow in Denver on Wednesday
It will be another fairly mild day, with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Snow will develop overnight, with slick roads for the Wednesday morning commute.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Feb 21, 2023
DENVER — We are in for one more mild day before another storm hits Colorado.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today, with 30s for the morning commute and highs in the mid to upper 50s by this afternoon.

This next storm will bring a rain-snow mix to Fort Collins tonight and that wet weather will push south toward the Denver metro area by early tomorrow morning.

It looks like we'll see around 1 to 2 inches in Denver for the morning commute, with another 2 to 4 inches throughout the day. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area, with totals around 3 to 6 inches by late Wednesday.

The heaviest snow will be across parts of northern Colorado stretching north into Wyoming. A winter storm warning goes into effect tomorrow and includes areas like Fort Collins, Estes Park and Nederland. These areas could see around 6 to 12 inches of snow.

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect to help keep you prepared with the latest storm timeline and potential snow totals.

Highs on Wednesday will drop to the mid 20s by early morning and get even colder by the afternoon.

As for the heavy snow in the mountains, the storm will dump the most snow from Tuesday into Wednesday for western Colorado.

We have a winter storm warning in effect for western Colorado for Tuesday and Wednesday for up to 1 to 2 feet of snow. The eastern San Juans could see up to 3 feet of snow, with blizzard conditions.

