Denver snow forecast: What to expect as winter storm warning, advisory goes into effect

DENVER — Colorado’s next storm system is forecasted to potentially bring heavy snow into the western suburbs of Denver and communities north, including Boulder and Fort Collins starting around midnight and continuing through the day on Wednesday.

A winter storm warning for the area goes into effect midnight through 8 p.m. Wednesday and could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Fort Collins, Lakewood, Golden, Longmont, Arvada are included in the winter storm warning.

Denver, Castle Rock, Greeley, Fort Morgan and communities along and east of the I-70 corridor will go under a winter weather advisory with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible, the NWS said.

Denver and these communities will go under the winter weather advisory at 2 a.m. through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

LATEST TIMING

The storm system will begin to bring snow in the northern mountains Tuesday afternoon and will make driving conditions difficult in Colorado’s high country, the NWS said.

By late Tuesday evening, a rain/snow mix is expected to develop along the northern front range, according to Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

“That will switch over to all snow and gradually creep farther south through the early morning hours,” said Hidalgo.

Slippery road conditions should be expected all day Wednesday, including the afternoon commute in the Denver metro area and all along the warning and advisory areas.

“We could be waking up early tomorrow for the commute with around 1 to 2 inches of snow on the ground with more to come.”

A Denver7 weather action day is in effect to update you on the latest conditions and help you prepare for the storm.

Wednesday’s high temperatures will happen around midnight with conditions turning colder throughout the day. Expect temps in the teens during Wednesday afternoon and skies will gradually clear out Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Thursday’s high temperature will be around 27 degrees in Denver and a gradual warm up begins with sunshine and high temps in the low 50s through the weekend.

Colorado long-range weather forecast

MORE POTENTIAL SNOW TOTALS

Rocky Mountain National Park and Medicine Bow Range could see heavy snow and accumulations from 8 to 16 inches, according to the NWS. This area will be under a winter storm warning Wednesday night through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Heavy snow is possible in the foothills and northern parts of the I-25 corridor, including Park Range and Larimer county foothills, the NWS warns.

Fort Collins, Nederland, Estes Park, Loveland and Raymer are among the communities that could see 4 to 8 inches of snow.

The winter storm warning is now in effect in West Jackson and West Grand Counties. In elevations above 9,000 feet heavy snow is expected, between 12 and 24 inches, the NWS said.

2022-2023 SNOWFALL SEASON

So far, Denver has seen 40.5 inches of snow for the 2022-2023 season. Another 3 to 6 inches will add to snow metro totals, according to Lisa Hidalgo. This next storm system will only add to what has been an above average snowfall for Denver.

Stay with Denver7 for updates to potential snow totals and timing on the storm. We will publish a live blog on Wednesday morning to track road closures, potential school delays and storm updates.

To view the above weather infographic in full-screen mode, you can click here.

