One more day of 90s Thursday for the Denver metro area before a big change

Our 90-degree streak will continue for one more day with high temperatures in the low 90s across the Denver metro area Thursday afternoon.

We'll see mostly sunny skies across the plains with more scattered thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills.

One more day of temps in the 90s Thursday before a major cooldown

A few of these storms will start to roll over the plains Thursday night with more scattered showers across the entire state on Friday.

A surge of tropical moisture - the remnants of Tropical Storm Harold- will swirl across Colorado Friday and Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely.

It'll be in the 60s to low 70s for the northern mountains. Heavy rainfall will be likely in the mountains and across the northeast plains.

Some scattered thunderstorms will linger on Sunday with highs in the 80s. Warmer and drier weather will begin to return starting early next week.

