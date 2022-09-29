One more day of 80s in Denver before a weekend cool down

DENVER — The warm and dry weather will hold across most of Colorado again Thursday.

Temperatures in Denver will start in the mid-50s and climb to the low to mid-80s with partly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of isolated storms on the plains.

Expect highs in the 60s to 70s in the mountains — great for checking out aspens with the help of our leaf peeping guide. There will be a few showers developing in the mountains and western valleys in the afternoon.

More fall-like weather will return on Friday and through the weekend as a cold front slides into the central Rockies. Expect a better chance of showers in the mountains and developing for Denver on Friday. Highs in Denver will slip back to the lower 70s.

It will be cooler, with a better chance of showers over the weekend. Highs will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains, with 60s to near 70 degrees for Denver and the northeast plains.

Early next week will be drier with highs in the 70s for Denver and the eastern plains and in the 50s to lower 60s in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

