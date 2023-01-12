Watch Now
More sunshine and 40s for the Denver metro area today

Warmer and drier along the Front Range for the next three days
Warmer and drier weather will settle back in for the end of the week. We'll see more sunshine and highs in the 40s across the Denver metro area this afternoon.
Posted at 5:37 AM, Jan 12, 2023
DENVER — Warmer and drier weather will settle in for the next few days, but we're already tracking another chance of snow on Sunday!

Areas of fog will develop north and west of Denver this morning, especially close to the South Platte river. Skies will gradually clear out and we'll see more sunshine along the Front Range, with highs in the 40s this afternoon. Friday through Saturday will stay mild with highs in the 50s for lower elevations and in the 30s in the mountains. Some snow will return to the southwest mountains Saturday afternoon.

The next storm will bring snow to the mountains Saturday night and Sunday, with rain and snow in Denver by Sunday afternoon. It will then change to all snow Sunday night, making for a slick Monday morning commute. The storm will exit the state with clearing skies Monday.

Tuesday will be dry, followed by another chance for rain and snow on Wednesday.

