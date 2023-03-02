Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More sunshine and 40s across the Denver metro area today

Another round of snow is possible on Friday night
It will be a mild afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid-40s. We'll see another round of snow on Friday night.
morning forecast march 2 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:07 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 08:33:35-05

DENVER — The jet stream winds will be strong over Colorado for the next few days, bringing periods of snow to the mountains, a little snow for Denver and cold, gusty winds to most of the state

Skies will clear early Thursday but it will be on the chilly side. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-40s in Denver, with 20s in the mountains.

We'll see another wave of wet weather from the west on Friday. The mountains will pick up another 4 to 8 inches of snow and we will see some light rain/snow on the plains starting Friday afternoon and evening. We could see a trace to 2 inches on the plains by Saturday morning.

Warmer weather will settle in for the weekend. We'll see 40s on Saturday, but 50s and sunshine on Sunday.

Denver7 Weather

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020