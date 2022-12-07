More snow for the Colorado high country and ski resorts

DENVER — We are in for another mild and pretty quiet day across the Denver metro area, with more snow for our Colorado ski resorts!

A strong west-to-east jet stream flow will continue over Colorado for the next couple of days. This type of upper air pattern tends to bring storms that create periods of snow for the high country, but little moisture for Denver and the eastern plains.

Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, with another 3-6 inches of accumulation in the mountains today into early Thursday. An avalanche warning remains in effect for a large portion of our mountains due to the combination of wind and snow creating unstable conditions in the snowpack.

The mountains do a very effective job at grabbing most of the moisture as the air rises up and over the Continental Divide. The down-sloping winds east of the divide have much less moisture, keeping the weather mainly dry for Denver and across the plains.

Temperatures will stay near or a little below average for early December over the next five days. Highs in Denver will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with nighttime lows in the low 20s.

Friday and Saturday will be cool and mainly dry, followed by mostly cloudy, but milder weather for Sunday.

A stronger storm system may develop for all of Colorado — mountains and the plains — next Monday and Tuesday!

