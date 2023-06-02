Watch Now
More showers and thunderstorms across Colorado through the weekend

The wet weather pattern will continue, along with cool temperatures
The weather pattern will remain active over Colorado for the first weekend of June. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely each afternoon.
The stage is set for a busy weather period across Colorado, especially along and east of the Continental Divide. The wet weather has pretty much taken all of Colorado out of drought conditions.

The soil over eastern Colorado is very moist and that wet soil makes it much more likely for showers and thunderstorms will develop as moisture evaporates out of the ground and condenses into clouds and storms.

A weak cold front has stalled across the state. This minor disturbance will help spawn showers and thunderstorms each day.

Some strong storms and widespread rain, heavy at times, will be possible through the weekend.

Highs will stay cooler than average over the next several days in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees in Denver.

What's Denver weather like in early June?

If you're new to Colorado, you should know that early June is one of those times when nature shows its “adventurous” side. As the National Weather Service puts it, “just about anything can happen in early June when it comes to Denver's weather.”

Denver received 5.53" of rain in May- the fourth wettest on record and that wet trend will continue into early June.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

