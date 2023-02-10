It's a gorgeous end to the week across Colorado

It's a cold but clear start to our Friday. You'll find plenty of sunshine for the morning commute, with overnight lows in the teens and wind chills near zero.

We'll see a nice warm up by early afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to low 50s on the plains and upper 20s to mid 30s in the mountains. Once again, some of the high valleys such as Fraser and Gunnison will stay colder.

It will be even warmer on Saturday with highs in the low to mid-50s for Denver and the plains with 30s in the mountains.

Sunday will turn just a bit cooler under partly cloudy skies expect highs in the Denver area in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

A weak storm will brush southern Colorado with some light snow on Monday, Denver should have mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

A stronger storm will likely impact Colorado next Wednesday, we will keep an eye on that one for the potential for several inches of snow.

